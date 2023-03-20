Win A Week Of Camp At Shepherd’s Fold Ranch

Summertime is here and that means it’s time for Summer Camp! Shepherd’s Fold Ranch and KXOJ have an incredible opportunity for your kids this summer. We’re giving away 4 weeks of camp for free, and you could be the winner. To enter, just fill out the form below and share your fondest camp memory for a chance to be featured on air. If your memory is chosen, you’ll be one of the finalists for a week of camp for your child.

This fantastic camp experience is open to all kids from 2nd to 12th grade. For further details about Shepherd’s Fold Ranch, please visit jesuslovescamp.com. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity for your child to have the summer of a lifetime!