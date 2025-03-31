Silver Dollar City – Spring Exposition Festival

A brand-new festival comes to life with new experiences to explore. Join master gardeners as they demonstrate techniques in raised beds, then grab a partner for an old-fashioned hoedown with the new Kinfolk Bluegrass Band on our oversized dance floor. Gaze up at the new Parasol Sky over Valley Road as pops of color stretch two stories overhead or stop and listen to the new Ragtime Piano Showman on the Gazebo.

The famed All That percussion dancers from America’s Got Talent will take the stage at the Opera House as part of the new Down-Home Clogging Jamboree. More musical treats are at Red Gold Heritage Hall’s new Fest House, which showcases cultures from around the country with three new bands playing traditional Cajun, Dixieland, and polka music.

Spring will bring new flavors to savor from across the nation! The feast of America’s best eats includes jambalaya pasta, shrimp po’boy sandwich, fried cheese curds, cornbread salad, and an Ozarks’ fish fry!