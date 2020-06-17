Stars Go Dim: 2 Free Shows!
Get ready for 2 greats nights with Stars Go Dim and TWO FREE CONCERTS! Join KXOJ on Saturday, July 18th at Asbury Methodist at 6 PM and then again on Sunday, July 19th at 6 PM at First Assembly in Owasso! ADMISSION IS FREE! No tickets needed. Just you, your friends and family and Stars Go Dim. Featuring special guest JJ Weeks! You can enjoy the show from the comfort of your car in the parking lot or in the surrounding “green spaces” on the property with SOCIAL DISTANCING! Plus enjoy food trucks with snacks and more! So grab your family and your friends and get there early for parking and to get your lawn chairs set up!

Asbury Methodist July 18th

First Assembly Owasso July 19th

