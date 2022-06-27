Stars Go Dim July 17th

Illuminations Bible Translation presents the KXOJ 45th Anniversary Celebration, with free concerts all summer long! On July 17th, we’ll be in Broken Arrow as AVB Bank welcomes STARS GO DIM to Central Park.



Stars Go Dim is the moniker for Christian pop artist and songwriter Chris Cleveland. After more than a decade leading worship at Tulsa’s Asbury United Methodist Church Cleveland found success in the Christian format with his self-titled debut album. The singer has garnered three Top 5 hits and a massive No. 1 radio smash with “You Are Loved.” In addition, his hits include “Yes He Does”, “Heaven On Earth” and “Authority”. His new album has been featured by Apple Music and Amazon Music on billboards in iconic locations like Times Square and Hollywood.

Come see STARS GO DIM on Sunday, July 17th at 8pm in Central Park on Main Street in Broken Arrow. Have dinner in the Rose District before the concert. Welcomed to Broken Arrow by AVB Bank and sponsored by North Carolina Furniture Mart and The Music Store The KXOJ 45th Anniversary is presented by Illuminations Bible Translation- take the 12 verse challenge at illuminations.bible.