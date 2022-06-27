Stars Go Dim July 17th

Illuminations Bible Translation presents the KXOJ 45th Anniversary Celebration, with free concerts all summer long! On July 17th, we’ll be in Broken Arrow as AVB Bank welcomes STARS GO DIM to Central Park.
Stars Go Dim is the moniker for Christian pop artist and songwriter Chris Cleveland. After more than a decade leading worship at Tulsa’s Asbury United Methodist Church Cleveland found success in the Christian format with his self-titled debut album. The singer has garnered three Top 5 hits and a massive No. 1 radio smash with “You Are Loved.” In addition, his hits include “Yes He Does”, “Heaven On Earth” and “Authority”. His new album has been featured by Apple Music and Amazon Music on billboards in iconic locations like Times Square and Hollywood.
Come see STARS GO DIM on Sunday, July 17th at 8pm in Central Park on Main Street in Broken Arrow. Have dinner in the Rose District before the concert. Welcomed to Broken Arrow by AVB Bank and sponsored by North Carolina Furniture Mart and The Music Store The KXOJ 45th Anniversary is presented by Illuminations Bible Translation- take the 12 verse challenge at illuminations.bible.
SPONSORED BY
About Stars Go Dim:
Formed in 2007 as a mainstream pop band, today Stars Go Dim is the moniker for Christian pop artist and songwriter Chris Cleveland. After years at the helm of an acclaimed independent secular band and more than a decade leading worship at Tulsa’s Asbury United Methodist Church — one of America’s largest congregations — Cleveland found success in the Christian format with his self-titled debut album. The singer has garnered multiple International #1s and Top 5 hits at pop and Christian radio, including the massive No. 1 radio smash in the U.S. with “You Are Loved.” Chris and his songs have been honored with multiple nominations and awards from CMT, NSAI (Nashville Songwriters Association International), ASCAP, Billboard and the Gospel Music Association. His songs have hundreds of millions of streams and have been placed in commercials and ads hundreds of times. In addition, Chris has toured the world, written, and played with many of the biggest artists in pop and Christian music in the last 15 years, including: Justin Bieber, John Mayer, The Goo Goo Dolls, Elton John, Billy Joel, Jason DeRulo, The Fray, Natasha Bedingfield, The Roots, Lauren Daigle, FOR KING + COUNTRY, Bethel Music, Mav City and countless more. His brand new release, Grace In The Wilderness, debuted April 29, 2022. Chris also continues to write songs recorded by many of today’s biggest artists and worship groups. You can see Chris on tour supporting his music, and keep up with him online at www.StarsGoDim.com or on Instagram or Facebook @starsgodim.