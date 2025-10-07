Steven Curtis Chapman 11/2

Don’t miss it! Steven Curtis Chapman is coming to Owasso on Sunday, November 2nd at Friendship Baptist Church in Owasso. With 50 #1 hits and 5 Grammys, he’s one of the most inspiring artists of our time. Get your tickets today.

In a career that has spanned more than three decades, Steven Curtis Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history. With 60 Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Awards, five GRAMMY®Awards, an American Music Award, and a historic 50 No. 1 singles, he has sold more than seventeen million albums with ten RIAA-Certified® Gold or Platinum albums to his credit.

In his career, he has collaborated with and had his songs recorded by other renowned artists in the Christian music world including Amy Grant, Casting Crowns, CeCe Winans, and others. His songs of hope have also crossed genres, seeing collaborations with Glenn Campbell, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Ricky Skaggs, Brad Paisley, Lauren Alaina, Mitchell Tenpenny and more. In 2017, Chapman also became a best-selling author with his memoir Between Heaven and the Real World: My Story.

In November 2024, Chapman was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the first Christian artist in history to hold that honor. He is also the recent recipient of the BMI Icon Award. Given to him in June 2022, Chapman is the first Christian music songwriter to receive the honor, joining an elite list that includes Dolly Parton, Sting, Paul Simon, Carole King, and Stevie Nicks.

Along with touring the world, Steven Curtis Chapman has appeared on Good Morning America, The Tonight Show, CBS Sunday Morning and This Morning, CNN, MSNBC, 60 Minutes, E! Entertainment, The Today Show, Fox & Friends among others, along with appearing in the pages of People Magazine, Billboard, Parents Magazine, and more. As a vocal supporter of adoption, Chapman along with his wife Mary Beth founded Show Hope in 2003, a nonprofit organization that helps restore the hope of a family to orphans.