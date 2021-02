94.1 KXOJ is proud to welcome the Drive-In Theater Tour, featuring Steven Curtis Chapman and Big Daddy Weave, live in concerts on Thursday April 22nd at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. This is a LIVE concert! The artists will be performing LIVE ON STAGE, as well as projected onto the screen after dusk. Tickets on sale Friday 2/26 at 11am. Don’t miss the Drive-In Theater Tour with Steven Curtis Chapman!