Steven Curtis Chapman August 13th

Illuminations Bible Translation presents the KXOJ 45th Anniversary Celebration, with free concerts all summer long! On August 13th, we’ll return to Owasso with STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN in concert at Redbud Festival Park, welcomed by First Bank of Owasso.



Steven Curtis Chapman is celebrating 35 years of music and is Christian music’s most decorated artist with 5 Grammy Awards, 59 Dove Awards and 49 #1 songs. He’ll be sharing highlights from his 35 year career plus new music in this very special evening.

Come see Steven Curtis Chapman on Saturday night, August 13th at 8:00pm- free at Redbud Event Park in Owasso. Sponsored by American Waste Control, North Carolina Furniture Mart, Wheels and Thrills, Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso, The Music Store, Nelson Mazda and presented by Illuminations Bible Translation- take the 12 verse challenge at illuminations.bible.