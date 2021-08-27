It’s back and better than ever. Get ready for 11 Days Of Awesome at the Tulsa State Fair, happening September 30th through October 10th. Come experience the sights, the sounds and the smells of the Tulsa Fair. Featuring live music from Zach Williams on the Oklahoma State on October 4th. This family fun night will be filled with great music and memories that will last forever. Ride the rides and enjoy all your favorite fair foods from corn dogs to funnel cakes and everything in between. Tickets for the Tulsa State Fair are on sale now!

