Third Day 3/29/26

One Band. One Tour. One Last Time. Get ready for Third Day “30th Anniversary Tour”, live at the BOK Center on March 29th, 2026. Featuring special guest Zach Williams.

Get in on the special presale happening Wednesday, June 25th at 10am through June 26th at 10pm. Use the password: LOVESONG30

For the first time in years, Third Day is reuniting to celebrate 30 years of music, memories, and moments that shaped Christian music. Whether you saw them live or wore out their CDs, this is the show you’ve been waiting for! A one-time-only tour to experience it all again, one unforgettable night at a time.

Limited tour dates. Limited tickets. Don’t miss your moment — grab your seat today!