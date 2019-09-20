TOBYMAC 3/21

Get ready because TOBYMAC is bringing the Hits Deep Tour to the BOK Center on March 21st! Featuring: Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole and Cochran & Co.

Tickets on sale Friday Sept 21st at 10am! Also as an added bonus for the KXOJ family, for the opening weekend when tickets first go on sale (9/27-9/29) all tickets will be 20% off. Just use the code INSIDER when purchasing tickets and you will save 20% off the ticket price. But you must input this code BEFORE YOU CHECKOUT to take advantage of this discount! Don’t miss out, click the link to get your tickets!