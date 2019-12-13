TobyMac Hits Deep Instagram Takeover

TobyMac’s Hits Deep tour is coming to the BOK Center and KXOJ wants to give you the chance to take over the Hits Deep tour Instagram page for the show. All you have to do is follow on Instagram @HitsDeepTour and @AwakeningEvents and then post a picture on your account with the caption: I want to takeover Instagram at the @HitsDeepTour for @KXOJ and @AwakeningEvents. We’ll pick the most creative person to take over the Hits Deep Tour Instagram page at the show. Of course we’ll hook you up with a pair premium floor seats so you have a good view for taking pictures of the show, you’ll get backstage access prior to the show to interact with members of the tour to create social posts and you’ll be responsible for posting to the official Hits Deep Tour Instagram account throughout the night.

Be creative and have fun. Use the KXOJ logo or a picture of one of the artists on tour and who knows, you could be the official social media guru for the Hits Deep Tour!