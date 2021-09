This Labor Day Weekend, we’re celebrating the music of TobyMac with a top 50 countdown of his biggest hits, including a few tunes from his DC Talk days. We’ll also give you a chance to win one of 5 pair of tickets to his HITS DEEP TOUR coming to the BOK Center on October 4th.

The countdown airs Saturday night at 6pm, Sunday at 4pm and Labor Day at noon.

The TobyMac Top 50 Countdown is sponsored by Good Life Music & Media Academy