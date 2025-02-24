Register below to win a FREE pair of tickets!

Discover the Best in Home & Garden at the Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show 2025

Since 1949, the Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show has been a cherished tradition, bringing homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, and industry professionals together for Oklahoma’s largest home improvement and gardening showcase.

From March 6-9, 2025, the SageNet Center at Expo Square will host more than 400 exhibitors, offering the latest products, expert advice, and fresh ideas to inspire your next home project. This annual event is a one-stop destination for everything from home renovations to stunning landscaping solutions.

Attendees can enjoy live demonstrations and expert presentations on three dynamic stages, including the Family Stage, Cooking Stage, and Gardening Stage. This year’s theme, “Caring for Your Home & Community,” highlights the connection between home improvement and creating a positive impact in the neighborhood.

Whether you’re tackling a major remodel, planning a DIY project, or simply looking for inspiration, the Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show is the ultimate event of the year.