You’ve seen them around town. Checking groceries and stocking shelves. From the truck drivers bringing in supplies to the front-line medical workers doing double shifts at the hospitals. Firefighters, Police, gas station clerks, delivery drivers, people getting groceries for their neighbors who can’t go themselves, warehouse workers, restaurant employees and so many more. Heroes are all around us, working on the front lines to help keep Tulsa and our community safe, fed, sheltered and cared for. We’re honoring our local heroes every week on KXOJ. Nominate someone below and we’ll choose a local hero to honor with a prize every Wednesday and Friday courtesy of Reasor’s.

Help us identify those who are making a difference. Tulsa: Stronger Together!