KXOJ and Covington Aircraft present a free KXOJ Family Event Saturday, December 18th at Charley Young Event Park in downtown Bixby. Bring your family and join us for a KXOJ Christmas concert with Food Trucks, ice skating and a free 5pm concert with UNSPOKEN.

We’ll broadcast live starting at 3pm from downtown Bixby so you can come out early for a good spot on the lawn and take advantage of the food trucks, ice skating and take in the downtown Christmas lights and decorations. Bundle up! This is an outdoor concert in the style of an old-fashioned Christmas sing along (plus Unspoken’s biggest hits!)