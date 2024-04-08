Is Mom Your Unsung Hero?

This Mother’s Day season, we’re celebrating the unsung heroes in our lives- our moms- with The new Lionsgate movie Unsung Hero in theatres April 26th. To celebrate, we want to give you a chance to win your mom a trip to see For King & Country in concert this summer!

Unsung Hero tells the true story of one family’s move from Australia to America with nothing more than their six children, their suitcases and their mother’s unrelenting optimism and fight to give her children a dream- a dream that would lead to Grammy awards for her daughter Rebecca St. James in 2000 and later for her sons Joel and Luke as the band For King & Country.

So tell us about your unsung Hero- your mom or mother figure. Enter online at below through May 8th. On the 10th, we’ll choose one entry to fly their Mom to Atlanta this summer to see For King & Country in concert and meet them in person! You’ll also have a chance to win free tickets to the movie.

YOUR Name (Required) First Last YOUR Phone (Required) Your Email (Required) About Your Nominee Your Nominee (Required) First Last Nominee's Phone (Required) We'll call you both if you win! Your Entry (Required) Tell us why your mom or maternal figure is your unsung hero. Consent (Required) I agree to the contest rules

Official Rules