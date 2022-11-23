Visit Christmas Wonderland

John 3:16 Mission 22
Christmas Wonderland is an awe-inspiring place designed to create an environment for the entire family to come together and celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. Spanning the upper level of Promenade Mall at 41st & Yale, this immersive experience takes you through many different experiences including Santa’s Workshop where each child can build their own toy to take home, a visit with Mrs. Claus (and her warm chocolate chip cookies), a chance to throw snowballs at the Grinch and so much more.

You and your entire family will enjoy Santa’s Post Office where kids can write a letter to Santa (and he promises to write back), while older kids can try out the Virtual Reality Christmas games. You’ll find your way through a Christmas Tree Maze, visit the snow room and of course, get a family photo with Santa.

There’s so much more to discover at Christmas Wonderland, including a petting zoo and a visit to a live Nativity scene, that you simply will not want to miss it. You can even stop by the KXOJ room and sign up to win a chance to fly someone home for Christmas!

Christmas Wonderland is open nightly from 6-9pm December 1st through 18th and tickets must be purchased in advance. Get yours now before they are all sold out!

