We Are Messengers Nov. 13th

Chart-topping band We Are Messengers is taking its high-energy live show on the road this fall with The Wholehearted Tour. Concert goers will experience an incredible night of live music from this award-winning band helmed by Irish-born frontman Darren Mulligan on some of the group’s best-loved hits like “Come What May,” “Image of God,” “God You Are,” “Wholehearted” and many more. The tour will also feature additional performances by special guests Jordan St. Cyr who sings “Weary Traveller” and “Fires” and Ryan Ellis “Heart Of The Faither”.

SUNDAY NIGHT NOVEMBER 13th 7PM

MABEE CENTER