What Do You Love About Owasso?

KXOJ is back for another free concert in Owasso on August 13th, when KXOJ and the City of Owasso partner to bring Steven Curtis Chapman to the Redbud District for a free concert on the First Bank of Owasso Stage!

So if you live in Owasso, we want to hear from you! What do you love about your town? What’s your favorite place to visit, shop, eat or hang out? What’s the best quality that Owasso residents share? Whatever you can think of, we want to hear about it! Text your thoughts to 918-234-0941. Gary Thompson will air some of the best responses during the ’10 at 5′ every day and if he uses yours, you’ll receive two passes to Wheels and Thrills in Owasso!

Get the details on the concert here and be sure to join us on August 13th for Steven Curtis Chapman in concert!