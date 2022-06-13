What Do You Love About Owasso?

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a KXOJ concert in Owasso, but that all changes on June 24th when KXOJ and the City of Owasso partner to bring Mac Powell to the Redbud District for a free concert on the First Bank of Owasso Stage!

So if you live in Owasso, we want to hear from you! What do you love about your town? What’s your favorite place to visit, shop, eat or hang out? What’s the best quality that Owasso residents share? Whatever you can think of, we want to hear about it! Text your thoughts to 918-234-0941. Gary Thompson will air some of the best responses during the ’10 at 5′ every day and if he uses yours, you’ll be in a drawing for a meet & greet with Mac Powell sponsored by First Bank of Owasso! He’ll also pick one winner each day to receive two passes to Wheels and Thrills in Owasso!

Get the details on the concert here and be sure to join us June 24th for Mac Powell in concert!