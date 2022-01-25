Win A Weekend To Remember Experience

FamilyLife’s Weekend to Remember is a time for married & soon-to-be-married couples to rediscover each other and find more intimacy in your life together. The Weekend to Remember Getaway will be hosted at Renaissance Tulsa Hotel from February 11th-13th.

We’re giving away 5 registrations plus a grand prize hotel stay for the weekend. Register below and nominate yourself a couple you think would enjoy it. We’ll select 5 winners January 31st-Feb 4th with that Grand Prize drawing on the 4th.

What you and your spouse will hear during the Weekend to Remember® is not just one couple’s opinion on marriage. Instead, it is the result of more than three decades of biblical research by a team of men and women who distilled what it takes to have a successful marriage and family. Register here and take advantage of discounted registration or by calling 1-800-FL-TODAY.