Home
Contests & Freebies

Win CeCe Winans Tickets

You already know that Cece Winans is coming to Tulsa May 3rd, right? Now you can win free tickets to the show and if you answer your phone with a special phrase, you may even win VIP seats!

First, text the word JOY to 918-236-0941 to enter.

Next- listen the week of April 17th in the mornings and afternoons. When Dave & Katie or Gary play her hit song “I’ve Got Joy” they will call a winner!

If they call you- you win tickets to the show, but if they call you and you answer the phone “I’ve got joy because I listen to KXOJ” you’ll win VIP tickets to the show!

So enter today and listen all week for your chance to see CeCe Winans in concert!

 

 

X
X