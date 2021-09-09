Win Tickets To Unspoken & Josh Wilson

If you’re ready for some great live music, then you won’t want to miss Unspoken, Josh Wilson, and comedian Mickey Bell, live at the Muskogee Civic Center on Sept. 26th. And all this weekend, KXOJ has the chance for you to win tickets! It’s going to be a night filled with fun and worship featuring all your favorite songs from Unspoken and Josh Wilson plus you’ll be laughing in your seat with comedian Mickey Bell! Just sign up below for your chance to win a pair of tickets. We’ll pick winners on Monday and give you 2 tickets to see this amazing show! It’s all brought to you by Eastside Community Church and your choice for the family, 94.1 KXOJ!

