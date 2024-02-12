WinterJam Super Fan Contest

Every super-fan dreams of hanging out with their favorite artists and experiencing what it’s like to be on tour. KXOJ is making that dream come true for you and 3 of your friends and family members! This is your chance to go behind the scenes and see what happens before the show. We are giving you the opportunity to be part of a backstage tour and meet & greet with some of the Winter Jam artists, March 1st at the B-O-K Center! Imagine getting up close and personal with your favorite artists, getting to know them on a personal level, having a conversation, and getting your picture taken with them! You’ll get a Winter Jam pass and lanyard, hang out backstage, and then sit up close and personal on the front row for the show! Just think about the stories you’ll have to tell your friends and family. Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Register now to become a 94.1 KXOJ Winter Jam Super Fan!

Winner + 3 guests receive: Backstage Tour

Meet & Greet and photo with WJ24 Artists(varies at each city)

Exclusive Q&A with Artists

with Artists Front Row Seats

Collectible Winter Jam pass, lanyard and t-shirt