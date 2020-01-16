WinterJam Ultimate Fan Contest

  • search
WinterJam is coming back to the BOK Center on Saturday February 8th and KXOJ and Mardel are looking for the Ultimate Fan! Just listen to Dave and Katie between 1/20 and 1/31 for your chance to qualify with a pair of tickets to WinterJam to see Crowder, Hillsong Young & Free, Red and more! Plus 1 person will become the Ultimate Fan! You’ll score early admission to the show, a Meet & Greet with Crowder, a backstage tour, prime seats in the “JamZone” and more! It’s all from your friends at Mardel, renewing minds, transforming lives and 94.1 KXOJ!

*Plus stop by Mardel at 3132 East 51st Street South or Mardel at 9725 E 71st St and look for the KXOJ WinterJam Ultimate Fan registration box for additional chances to win!

Winner + 3 guests receive:
  • Early Admission to the show (get in before the doors open!)
  • Collectible Jam Nation Platinum Access Pass lanyard
  • Early-bird merch shopping & Discounted WinterJam merch (shop artist tables before the doors open!)
  • Limited Edition Jam Nation Shirt
  • Exclusive Q&A with Artists
  • Exclusive M&G with Crowder
  • Backstage Tour
  • Prime Seats in the exclusive “JamZone” section

*Registration at Mardel locations will be in stores between 1/20/2020 and 1/29/2020. No purchase necessary to enter.

