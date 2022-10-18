Need to get a good night sleep? Maybe Sleep like a Toddler!

You don’t want to “sleep like a baby” . . .they don’t always get a good night’s sleep. . . you may want to sleep like a TODDLER! After a hard day at plan they usually are ready for sleep!

Here are four things you can STEAL from a toddler’s bedtime routine to help you sleep like a two-year-old.

1. Set a consistent bedtime. Consistent bedtimes help toddlers . . . and you.

2. Take a bath. Taking a warm bath or shower one or two hours before bed helps you fall asleep faster.

3. Put on lotion. Put on lotion and give yourself a slight massage as you do it. That will help you relax.

4. Do something quiet before bed. Toddlers get stories or reading time with their parents before bed. Doing something that’s quiet and calming can help you too.