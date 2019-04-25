Castle Muskogee Renaissance Festival

24th Annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival

Six Weekends of Merriment!

The Castle invites one and all to join the festivities of the 24th Annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival! Step back into 1569 England to experience the royal quest for knighthood, a full-contact Jousting Tournament, Birds of Prey exhibitions and travelling Acrobats! Each weekend will host a theme to celebrate the visiting Kings whom seek the affections of Her

Majesty, Queen Elizabeth.

Tis a New Year: Time to roll out the freshly scented cotton in honor of a troupe whom we welcome back after a heavy-duty hiatus… Switch to full spin this season and make sure to get ready for the Washing Well Wenches! Their humor is pre-Tide pod and will have you laughing to the loads of both clean and slightly soiled humor! Three shows daily, so there is no excuse to miss your daily load of laughs. Castleton is cleaning up the grounds in 2019. Of the tasks listed, the Mud Stage has been officially renamed to “The Laundry Stage”.

What’s New: OKRF is proud to welcome artisans to Castleton! Within the Italian Piazza, lies the newest architecture of Castleton, the Glass Blower’s Rotunda. Visually stunning, this structure serves as a studio for blower Mark Haller, which additionally offers ample seating for demonstrations and space to shop finished pieces.

Whether shopping for homemade desserts at the Sweet Shoppe or the fire forged weapons of the Castleton Blacksmiths, the Oklahoma Renaissance Festival is available for guests of all ages. The clothing is unique, the food is delicious and most importantly… the memories made are once in a lifetime! Check out www.OKCASTLE.com for themes and events to coordinate with each weekend. This is a fantastic opportunity for families to dress the part and have fun celebrating the history of Renaissance!

Dates and Hours:

Saturdays & Sundays: April 27th-June 2nd, plus Memorial Day, Monday, May 27h, 10:30am-6pm

(*Student Day May 3rd, 9am – 3pm*)

For more information on discounts & purchasing online tickets: http://okcastle.com

Like us on Facebook as The Castle of Muskogee

