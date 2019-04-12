Arvest Bank Million Meals

Arvest Bank Kicks Off Ninth Year Fighting Hunger

Spring Campaign Means More Food and Funds in the Summer Months

According to the U.S, department of agriculture, Oklahoma ranks 6th among the most food-insecure states in the nation. Because the need is so great, Arvest Bank invites you to help them fight hunger in the 135+ communities in which they serve. They call it the Million Meals project, and you are invited to participate in these fundraising efforts and non-perishable food drives!

Launching their ninth annual Million Meals campaign on April 1st, Arvest’s goal is to provide at least one million meals to local, hungry families! The initiative continues through June 1, and later that month, donations will be presented to over 70 locally selected organizations that feed the hungry in their communities.

“We are so excited that the Million Meals drive is here again,” says Eileen Bradshaw, executive director for The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “The entire Arvest team and the bank’s generous customers come together in such a huge and generous way. We are so grateful for their efforts. It is always so much fun, and has such a big impact on our ability to provide food to those who need it.”

Green Country residents can participate in the Million Meals project by:

Dropping off non-perishable food items or monetary donations at any of the Arvest branches

branches Calling (866) 952-9523

Using the Arvest Go mobile app.

For more information visit arvest.com/millionmeals

About Arvest

Arvest Bank, named by Forbes magazine as one of “America’s Best Large Employers” for 2018, operates more than 250 bank branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas through a group of 14 locally managed banks, each with its own board and management team. These banks serve customers in more than 120 communities, with extended weekday banking hours at many locations. Arvest Bank also provides a wide range of banking services including loans, deposits, treasury management, credit cards, mortgage loans and mortgage servicing. Arvest Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.