The World Needs The Word: Bibles for the Nations – Bible League

How do you hide God’s Word in your heart if you’ve never held it in your hands? Revival and spiritual awakenings to the Gospel are happening right now in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Many people are coming to place their faith in Jesus Christ. Because of this incredible growth, most Christians in these regions of the world live without a Bible. They’re crying out for God’s Word.

Today, through YOU, fellow believers likeAria in Egypt and Alejandro in Peru will look forward to reading God’s precious promises in their own Bibles. $5 sends one Bible, $100 sends Bibles to 20 Christians, and every gift regardless of size will be matched by friends of Bible League. Please pray about helping us bless thousands of Bibleless believers around the world. Call 800.YES.WORD (800.937.9673) or give here.