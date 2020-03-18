BOREDOM BUSTERS – THINGS TO DO AT HOME

We know that right now is a trying time. With quarantines and kids being out of school. You might be working from home and all of a sudden you have to entertain the kids. So what do you do? We’re compiling a list of fun and educational things you can do with the family.

Things to do: Board games, video games, books, music and dancing, cooking, cleaning, climbing trees, scavenger hunts just to name a few. See below for more ideas.

Click here for a list of museums offering free virtual tours!

Click here for a list of educational companies offering free subscriptions while schools are closed.

NASA has posted their entire media library to view. Click here.

20 Virtual Field Trips

125 things to do with kids. Click here.

Zoo Cams

San Diago Zoo

Smithsonian National Zoo

Zoo Atlanta Panda Cam

Ouwehand Park Polar Bear Cubs Cam

Aquariums

Monterey Bay Aquarium

Seattle Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium

National Aquarium

The Great Wall Of China Virtual Tour

Click here for a Tour Of England

Ellis Island Virtual Tour