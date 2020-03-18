BOREDOM BUSTERS – THINGS TO DO AT HOME

We know that right now is a trying time. With quarantines and kids being out of school. You might be working from home and all of a sudden you have to entertain the kids. So what do you do? We’re compiling a list of fun and educational things you can do with the family.
Things to do: Board games, video games, books, music and dancing, cooking, cleaning, climbing trees, scavenger hunts just to name a few. See below for more ideas.
Click here for a list of museums offering free virtual tours!
Click here for a list of educational companies offering free subscriptions while schools are closed.
NASA has posted their entire media library to view. Click here.
125 things to do with kids. Click here.
Zoo Cams
Ouwehand Park Polar Bear Cubs Cam
Aquariums
The Great Wall Of China Virtual Tour
Click here for a Tour Of England
Ellis Island Virtual Tour