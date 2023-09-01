Eden Village Project

Eden Village of Tulsa is currently under construction and is a gated, tiny home community specially designed to provide permanent homes and a built-in support system for chronically homeless individuals in Tulsa. It sits on 17 acres, includes 63 tiny homes, a community center, greenhouses and a small on-site farm for residents to care for. Each tiny home is 400 square feet that Eden Village Tulsa will lease them for $350 a month.

Eden Village is looking for financial gifts from area churches, businesses, foundations and families to complete our 63 tiny home community. Would you consider giving $25, $50 or more? Or even underwrite an entire tiny home?