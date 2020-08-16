Home
Events

Hatch Fest At Reasor’s With KXOJ

Join Katie Rindt and KXOJ at Reasor’s at 11116 S Memorial in Bixby on Saturday from 11AM – 1PM for Hatch Chili Fest! Come bring your table to life with unique Hatch Chili – Infused food available in all departments:

  1. Grocery: Frozen Hatch Chiles, Red & Green Hatch Chile sauces
  2. Produce: Hatch Chiles and Hatch Chile fresh prepared salsa
  3. Meat: Hatch Chile marinated kabobs, fajita meat, burgers, chicken, bratwurst, marinated Atlantic salmon, spatchcock chicken, Hatch Chile ground sausage and more
  4. Deli: Hatch Chile-spiced tortilla chips, sausage rolls, rotisserie chicken, mac and cheese, meatloaf, lunchmeat and cheeses.
  5. Bakery: Hatch Chile-spiced cornbread, chile bread, apple pie, and cream cheese Danish
  6. Floral: Hatch Chile bouquet J
  7. Plus, much more!

Hatch Chilis are medium spicy peppers and are different than other chiles. They’re typically ROASTED to produce a delicious, SMOKY ENHANCEMENT to all types of recipes. They’re grown only grown ONE place in the ENTIRE WORLD – Hatch Valley, New Mexico… And Reasor’s LOVES bringing them to you!

Safety measures are in place for the roasting event:

  • 6’ between each roaster
  • Lines clearly marked with 6’ spacing
  • Designated drop off / pick up locations
  • Safety barriers for roasting areas and more

Reasor’s. Bring Your Table To Life. 

Find out more online by clicking here.

Contact Us

KXOJ Radio
2448 E. 81st Suite 5700
Tulsa, Ok 74137
(918) 492-2660 (office)
(918) 460-KXOJ (voice/text the studio)
email: kxoj@kxoj.com

Music News

X
X