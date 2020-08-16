Hatch Fest At Reasor’s With KXOJ

Join Katie Rindt and KXOJ at Reasor’s at 11116 S Memorial in Bixby on Saturday from 11AM – 1PM for Hatch Chili Fest! Come bring your table to life with unique Hatch Chili – Infused food available in all departments:

Grocery: Frozen Hatch Chiles, Red & Green Hatch Chile sauces Produce: Hatch Chiles and Hatch Chile fresh prepared salsa Meat: Hatch Chile marinated kabobs, fajita meat, burgers, chicken, bratwurst, marinated Atlantic salmon, spatchcock chicken, Hatch Chile ground sausage and more Deli: Hatch Chile-spiced tortilla chips, sausage rolls, rotisserie chicken, mac and cheese, meatloaf, lunchmeat and cheeses. Bakery: Hatch Chile-spiced cornbread, chile bread, apple pie, and cream cheese Danish Floral: Hatch Chile bouquet J Plus, much more!

Hatch Chilis are medium spicy peppers and are different than other chiles. They’re typically ROASTED to produce a delicious, SMOKY ENHANCEMENT to all types of recipes. They’re grown only grown ONE place in the ENTIRE WORLD – Hatch Valley, New Mexico… And Reasor’s LOVES bringing them to you!

Safety measures are in place for the roasting event:

6’ between each roaster

Lines clearly marked with 6’ spacing

Designated drop off / pick up locations

Safety barriers for roasting areas and more

Reasor’s. Bring Your Table To Life.

