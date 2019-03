Join Heather Miles this Friday at Abundant Wellness at 8787 N Owasso Expressway in Owasso for a live broadcast from 4-6pm. We’ll have your chance to win tickets to Lauren Daigle’s October 4th concert at the BOK center and more. Abundant Wellness treats the whole body – with a wholistic Christ centered approach to medicine. So come by and see Heather and register to win Lauren Daigle concert tickets, at Abundant Wellness off Main street in Owasso Friday afternoon starting at 4, with 94.1, KXOJ!