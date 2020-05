Join Gary Thompson and KXOJ at Dave’s Claremore RV on Saturday from 11AM-1PM for the biggest parking lot party of the year! Take advantage of BIG SAVINGS this week only! Don’t miss the 3rd annual Dave’s RV parking lot party this Saturday, just 2 1/2 miles south of Claremore on Highway 66. See more, save more at Dave’s Claremore RV!