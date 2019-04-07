KXOJ At Mattress Firm

Join KXOJ and Katie from the Morning show on Friday from 11a-1p at Mattress Firm at 9404 E 71st in Tulsa. Stop by for your chance to win FREE prizes like CD’s, T-shirts and other KXOJ gear! Plus check out the great deals at Mattress Firm. Plus we’ll have free chicken sandwiches from Chick-Fil-A while they last!

Mattress Firm Giant Tent Sale Spring Cleaning of the Warehouse and all 11 locations! Save Hundreds even Thousands on top brands. If its under the tent it must Go! Floor models, Overstocks, and Clearance. All the best brands, Tempurpedic, Sealy and Stearns & Foster up to 80% off. Hurry! New trucks arriving every day with additional stock. Bring your truck or we can deliver it to you tonight! MattressFirm Giant Tent Sale on 71st and Mingo Thursday – Sunday!