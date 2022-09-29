KXOJ At The Grand Opening Of Ollie’s

Join Gary Thompson from the Grand Opening Of Ollies at 11520 N Garnett Rd in Owasso, Wednesday from 11a-1p. Stop by and register to watch Oklahoma and Texas on Saturday, October 8th in Big “D”…we’ll even throw in a $500 gift card.

Ollie’s is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, spanning across 29 states. Our business is simple: we buy cheap and we sell cheap. Our 459 “semi-lovely stores sell merchandise of all descriptions and some beyond description all at up to 70 percent off the fancy store prices!

You’ll find real brands at real bargain prices in every department, like housewares from Hamilton Beach, toys and sporting goods from Igloo, Coleman, and Mattel, domestics from Dan River, Springs, Sunbeam, and Serta, tools from Olympia, Stanley, Black and Decker, and so much more! You’ll find truckloads of other great brand names throughout the store including Yankee Candle, Sharper Image, and Bissell-the list goes on and on!

Ollie’s buyers scour the world looking for brand name closeouts, overruns, package changes, manufacturer refurbs and irregulars. Much of the merchandise comes direct from the finest manufacturers in the country and around the world. For instance, if a manufacturer makes too much of an item, or changes their packaging, they call Ole’s and we’ll buy it at. It could be last year’s color or pattern, but it’ ‘s so cheap that you won’t you won’t mind. You never know what you’ll find at Ollie’s cause new deals arrive daily and when they’re gone, they’re gone!

Everything you buy at Ollie’s is covered by our 30-day No Hard Time Guarantee. If for any reason you are not completely satisfied with your purchase – return it within 30 days for a full refund (with sales receipt).