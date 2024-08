Join us on KXOJ as we celebrate Non-Profit Week, shining a spotlight on the incredible organizations making a positive impact in our community. Tune in every morning to hear about a different non-profit and the amazing work they’re doing, featured on our morning show with Dave & Katie.

Mon 8/19 – The Merchant

Tue 8/20 – Hope Harbor

Wed 8/21 – Lisa Bain Ministries

Thurs 8/22 – Flourish Homes

Fri 8/23 – Eden Village