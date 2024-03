KXOJ’s very own Gary Thompson is heading to Branson on Wednesday, 3/27 from 11a-1p, to give us an exclusive sneak peek at Silver Dollar City’s brand-new Fire in the Hole ride! Stay tuned for behind-the-scenes footage, insider tips, and Gary’s firsthand impressions as he experiences this groundbreaking attraction firsthand. Get ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime with Silver Dollar City’s Fire in the Hole!