Tulsa Dream Center Toy Drive At Chick-fil-A

Join KXOJ as we partner with Tulsa Dream Center for a Toy Drive to collect unwrapped toys for underprivileged kids. We’ll be at the Chick-fil-A at 41st & Yale on Friday from 5-7 pm taking new, unwrapped toys. Stop by and enjoy some delicious food and help out those in need this holiday season. Looking for a chance to volunteer? Tulsa Dream Center is asking for volunteers to show up at their campus the following week to help wrap the gifts – so needy kids will have presents for Christmas. We’ll see you on Friday!