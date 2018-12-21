The Tulsa Wedding Show is the largest bridal fair in the region, featuring more than 100 exhibitors. On our show floor at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, you will find everything you need to craft a dream wedding. There are national department stores right next to local artisans, all ready to meet your needs, whether merchandise or services. What’s more, we have your entire timeline covered, from engagement to wedding to honeymoon.

Purchase Tickets Online and save: http://bit.ly/TWSJan2019GetTickets

V.I.B. (Very Important Bride) Elite Preview Event Tickets are $30/person. The V.I.B. event begins at 10:00 am and runs until 12:00 pm. These tickets also entitle you to stay through the General Admission portion of the Show. A limited number of VIB tickets are available and will sell out before the show begins.

Benefits for our VIB Tickets

– Two hours of leisurely, crowd-free and stress-free wedding planning.

– Opportunity to lock in your date with your favorite vendors – ahead of the crowds!

– Sparkling mocktail reception sponsored by the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel.

– V.I.B. exclusive silicone bracelet.

– Multi-Color Freshwater Pearl Bracelet from Moody’s Jewelry.

– One V.I.B. bride will win a $500 gift certificate from Moody’s Jewelry.

– Each bride receives a gift card from SymbolizeIt.com for a custom gift.

– Entry to the V.I.B.-only fashion show.

– A Luxe Tote Bag from Brides of Oklahoma magazine.

– Have your caricature done courtesy of the artists at Colorpop!

General Admission Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. The General Admission portion of the Show runs from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

You may purchase tickets online before the January Bridal Show. Doing so will save you $3 off the at-the-door price.

