Warrior’s Refuge “All Things Warm” Donation Drive

Warrior’s Refuge is a ministry that fills in the gap for anyone that’s fallen through the cracks, who’s tried every shelter, church, and ministry. Warrior’s Refuge is collecting all things warm. We are looking for hoodies, coats, blankets, hats, and gloves. If you are interested in giving to a child today that is cold that is living in a tent, to a family that is struggling to keep their heat on please go to Neuropathy Treatment Clinic of Oklahoma or you can go to all CareFirst Pharmacy locations or Bright Future Pediatrics. Find 918 Refuge online here or you can find us on Facebook.

Participating Drop off Locations: