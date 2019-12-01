Join KXOJ at both Tulsa Mardel Locations on Saturday December 7th where you could win a Merry Mardel Christmas! KXOJ will be at both locations from 10a-3p. All you have to do is stop by either location and pick an envelope off the Christmas Tree and you could win great prizes like t-shirts, CD’s, A Hal Smith Gift Cards, Nothing Bundt Cake Gift Cards, Melting Pot Gift Cards, 30% off a purchase at Mardel, Tickets to see Lauren Daigle and tickets to see For King & Country or even $250 in Mardel Money! Don’t miss out and we’ll see you for a Merry Mardel Christmas!

9725 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133

3132 East 51st Street South Suite A, Tulsa, OK 74105