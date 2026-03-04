THE CHRIST: An Easter Audio Epic

Easter invites you to slow down and reflect on the story that sits at the center of your faith.

This year, you’re invited to experience that story in a fresh and meaningful way through THE CHRIST, a new four-part cinematic audio series that brings the ministry of Jesus to life through Scripture, storytelling, and sound. From His birth to His death and resurrection, each episode is designed to help you engage the Gospel thoughtfully and personally.

This series was developed by an award-winning production team and cast to create a presentation of the Gospel you are going to want to share with your family and friends.

Listen below or subscribe to “The Christ- presented by 94.1 KXOJ” wherever you get your podcasts.