Account Executive
Stephens Media Group is a privately-owned company that helps to generate revenue for local businesses. We do this by communicating the right message, to the right audiences, so businesses can start seeing new customers right away.
We are looking for a skilled Account Executive to find business opportunities and manage customer relationships. You’ll be directly responsible for the preservation and expansion of our customer base. The ideal candidate will have a passion for sales and experience in media and digital advertising with exceptional customer service. The right candidate is a reliable professional able to achieve a balance between customer orientation and a results-driven approach. The goal is to find opportunities and turn them into long-term profitable relationships based on trust and mutual satisfaction.
Responsibilities
- Create detailed business strategies to facilitate the attainment of goals and quotas
- Manage the entire sales cycle from finding a client to securing a deal
- Unearth new sales opportunities through networking & prospecting in order to develop into long term partnerships
- Present products & capabilities to prospective clients
- Recommend and process digital advertising campaigns
- Provide professional post-sales support to enhance customer devotion
- Remain in frequent contact with clients in order to uncover their additional needs
- Respond to complaints and resolve issues aiming toward customer contentment and the preservation of the company’s reputation
- Negotiate agreements and keep records of sales and data
Requirements
- Proven experience as an Account Executive, or in other sales/customer service role
- 2+ years in media &/or digital advertising sales is preferred, but not required
- Knowledge of market research, sales and negotiating principles
- Outstanding knowledge of MS Office; knowledge of CRM software is a plus
- Excellent communication/presentation skills and ability to build relationships
- Organizational and time-management skills
- A business acumen
- Enthusiastic and passionate
Education
- High school diploma
- BS or BA in business administration, sales or marketing, preferred but not required
Here are the 7 must-have qualities we look for in every Account Executive:
- Extremely competitive
- Deep need to get others to see things from his/her perspective
- A tenacity to open up new opportunities daily
- High self-esteem that doesn’t take rejection personally
- A willingness to use the telephone to set up face-to-face meetings
- The desire to creatively communicate (we’ll teach you how!)
- Cares as much about team success as individual success
Send materials to Jessica.Foster@SMGNational.com