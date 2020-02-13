Account Executive

Stephens Media Group is a privately-owned company that helps to generate revenue for local businesses. We do this by communicating the right message, to the right audiences, so businesses can start seeing new customers right away.

We are looking for a skilled Account Executive to find business opportunities and manage customer relationships. You’ll be directly responsible for the preservation and expansion of our customer base. The ideal candidate will have a passion for sales and experience in media and digital advertising with exceptional customer service. The right candidate is a reliable professional able to achieve a balance between customer orientation and a results-driven approach. The goal is to find opportunities and turn them into long-term profitable relationships based on trust and mutual satisfaction.

Responsibilities

Create detailed business strategies to facilitate the attainment of goals and quotas

Manage the entire sales cycle from finding a client to securing a deal

Unearth new sales opportunities through networking & prospecting in order to develop into long term partnerships

Present products & capabilities to prospective clients

Recommend and process digital advertising campaigns

Provide professional post-sales support to enhance customer devotion

Remain in frequent contact with clients in order to uncover their additional needs

Respond to complaints and resolve issues aiming toward customer contentment and the preservation of the company’s reputation

Negotiate agreements and keep records of sales and data

Requirements

Proven experience as an Account Executive, or in other sales/customer service role

2+ years in media &/or digital advertising sales is preferred, but not required

Knowledge of market research, sales and negotiating principles

Outstanding knowledge of MS Office; knowledge of CRM software is a plus

Excellent communication/presentation skills and ability to build relationships

Organizational and time-management skills

A business acumen

Enthusiastic and passionate

Education

High school diploma

BS or BA in business administration, sales or marketing, preferred but not required

Here are the 7 must-have qualities we look for in every Account Executive:

Extremely competitive Deep need to get others to see things from his/her perspective A tenacity to open up new opportunities daily High self-esteem that doesn’t take rejection personally A willingness to use the telephone to set up face-to-face meetings The desire to creatively communicate (we’ll teach you how!) Cares as much about team success as individual success

Send materials to Jessica.Foster@SMGNational.com