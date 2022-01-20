Home
Casting Crowns Casting Call

We can’t put you in the band, but we can put you in some free seats at the Mabee Center on March 25th!

January 24-28th, listen to the morning show with Dave & Katie for your chance at a Casting Call for Casting Crowns. Every morning between 6-8am they will announce a unique keyword for that day. When you hear it,  text it to 918-236-0941 to be entered in the drawing. At 8:30 each morning, they will call out a name and if it’s yours, you’ll have 9 minutes and 41 seconds to call them back and claim your tickets.

Listen every morning for your chance to win!

 

