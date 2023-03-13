Dance On Stage with TobyMac

TobyMac and the Hits Deep Tour are in Tulsa March 25th- and we’ve got one more chance for you to win tickets and maybe even go on stage to dance with Toby during the concert!

Listen every morning and afternoon for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Daily winners are automatically qualified to for the grand prize: 4 seats on the floor and an invitation on stage to Dance with Toby Mac! The final drawing will be help at Nelson Mazda Saturday from 1-3 during a live broadcast with Dave Weston. Everyone who comes to the broadcast can register for the grand prize drawing.

Daily tickets winners sponsored by Reading Partners of Tulsa and Nelson Mazda.