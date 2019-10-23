FRONT DESK RECEPTIONIST

Administrative Assistant/Receptionist

Stephens Media Group

Location: Tulsa, OK

Stephens Media Group is a privately-owned company that uses the power of radio and digital advertising to generate revenue for local businesses. We do this by communicating the right message, to the right audiences, so businesses can start seeing new customers right away.

We are searching for an Administrative Assistant/Receptionist for the Tulsa, OK office. The ideal candidate is a hard-working professional able to undertake a variety of office support tasks and work diligently. This person will be comfortable working with a high degree of attention to detail and discretion. Candidate can expect to perform general office duties including reception tasks receiving and distributing office mail, answering a multi-line phone and distributing calls, managing office and breakroom supplies, other duties include greeting our listeners, clients, and guests in an enthusiastic, inviting, and professional manner.

The Administrative Assistant/Receptionist Position would be in the middle of the action with all the Tulsa Stations and our Corporate office!

Stephens Media Group – Tulsa Stations:

KXOJ 94.1 FM – Contemporary Christian Music

KYAL 97.1 FM – The Sports Animal

KMYZ – 104.5 FM The Edge – Tulsa’s Alternative Rock

KTSO 100.9 FM – Totally Awesome 80’s!

Responsibilities

Answer Multi-line phone in professional and inviting manner.

Utilize software program for prize distributions for Radio Station giveaways.

Maintain office calendar for meeting room schedules.

Monitor level of supplies and handle shortages

Resolve office-related issues and respond to requests in timely manner

Maintain trusting relationships with clients, colleagues and listener

Perform general administrative assistant/receptionist duties

Requirements

Proven experience as a receptionist, office assistant, or in another relevant administrative role

Experience using multi-line phone system.

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Analytical abilities and aptitude in problem-solving

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Proficiency in Gmail, MS Office & Excel

Education

High School Diploma

Bachelor’s Degree in related field, preferred but not required.

To express Interest in applying for this position please email your resume to careers@smgok.com

Stephens Media Group currently owns 75 radio stations in Oklahoma, New York, California, Louisiana, Oregon and Washington and sells digital advertising in 8 different territories across the country. Our corporate headquarters is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Stephens Media Group is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected classification or status.