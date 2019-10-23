FRONT DESK RECEPTIONIST

Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
Stephens Media Group
Location: Tulsa, OK
Stephens Media Group is a privately-owned company that uses the power of radio and digital advertising to generate revenue for local businesses. We do this by communicating the right message, to the right audiences, so businesses can start seeing new customers right away.
We are searching for an Administrative Assistant/Receptionist for the Tulsa, OK office. The ideal candidate is a hard-working professional able to undertake a variety of office support tasks and work diligently. This person will be comfortable working with a high degree of attention to detail and discretion. Candidate can expect to perform general office duties including reception tasks receiving and distributing office mail, answering a multi-line phone and distributing calls, managing office and breakroom supplies, other duties include greeting our listeners, clients, and guests in an enthusiastic, inviting, and professional manner.
The Administrative Assistant/Receptionist Position would be in the middle of the action with all the Tulsa Stations and our Corporate office!
Stephens Media Group – Tulsa Stations:
- KXOJ 94.1 FM – Contemporary Christian Music
- KYAL 97.1 FM – The Sports Animal
- KMYZ – 104.5 FM The Edge – Tulsa’s Alternative Rock
- KTSO 100.9 FM – Totally Awesome 80’s!
Responsibilities
- Answer Multi-line phone in professional and inviting manner.
- Utilize software program for prize distributions for Radio Station giveaways.
- Maintain office calendar for meeting room schedules.
- Monitor level of supplies and handle shortages
- Resolve office-related issues and respond to requests in timely manner
- Maintain trusting relationships with clients, colleagues and listener
- Perform general administrative assistant/receptionist duties
Requirements
- Proven experience as a receptionist, office assistant, or in another relevant administrative role
- Experience using multi-line phone system.
- Excellent organizational and time management skills
- Analytical abilities and aptitude in problem-solving
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Proficiency in Gmail, MS Office & Excel
Education
- High School Diploma
- Bachelor’s Degree in related field, preferred but not required.
To express Interest in applying for this position please email your resume to careers@smgok.com
Stephens Media Group currently owns 75 radio stations in Oklahoma, New York, California, Louisiana, Oregon and Washington and sells digital advertising in 8 different territories across the country. Our corporate headquarters is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Stephens Media Group is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected classification or status.