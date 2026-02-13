Gaither Vocal Band 8/15 & 8/16

Don’t miss Bill & Gloria Gaither & Friends “Homecoming” at the Mabee Center August 15th & 16th. Sign up for the presale at the link below.

For over three decades, Bill and Gloria Gaither have taken their exciting Homecoming Tour on the road, touring internationally and enjoying sold-out crowds in cities worldwide. The exciting tradition continues in Tulsa as this 2026 Homecoming Celebration brings together dozens of artists on one stage for a weekend that has the promise of being quite historical. This special weekend will feature Gaither’s own Vocal Band, consisting of Wes Hampton, Reggie Smith, Adam Crabb and Todd Suttles, as well as Gaither alum Mark Lowry, Grammy-winner Jason Crabb, The Hoppers, The Booth Brothers, and Karen Peck & New River. Additionally, popular Homecoming artists set to appear include Gordon Mote, Joseph Habedank, Angela Primm, Lynda Randle, Chris Blue and many other Homecoming friends.