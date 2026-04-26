KXOJ And Letney Jewelers

Join Katie this Saturday at Woodland Hills Mall for the Letney Jewelers Mother’s Day Pop-Up with a Purpose, happening noon to 6 on the lower level near the Apple Store. She’ll be there kicking things off during our live broadcast, so come see the Original Letney Jewelers Tulip Rings, including the Pastel Floral Stack, try them on, and find the perfect gift for Mom. Plus, a portion of every purchase supports Lisa Bain Ministries. Come hang out, celebrate, and get ahead of Mother’s Day this Saturday at Woodland Hills Mall…I’ll see you there!