Castle Muskogee Renaissance Festival

Castle Muskogee – Oklahoma Renaissance Festival

The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival returns for its 31 st season, inviting guests to step back in time to 1569 England during six weekends of adventure, entertainment, and merriment at the Castle of Muskogee, April 25th – May 31st.

Festival patrons are welcomed each day by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, and her royal court before venturing into the lively streets of Castleton Village. Guests can witness thrilling jousting tournaments held twice daily, enjoy interactive Edged Feather experiences, and indulge in a feast of food and drink found throughout the village. Patrons are also invited to wander the winding lanes of Casticton and browse the wares of more than 150 merchants offering handcrafted toys, costumes, leather goods, and other treasures fit for nobles and commoners alike.

Festival patrons are welcomed each day by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, and her royal court before exploring the lively streets of Castleton Village. Guests can witness thrilling jousting tournaments held twice daily, enjoy interactive Edged Feather experiences, and indulge in a feast of food and drink offered throughout the village. Parrons are invited to stroll the lanes of Castleton and shop from over 150+ merchants who hand craft toys, costumes, leather goods, and more!

Fantasy Weekend

April 25 & 26

King Oberon rules over the Land of Avalon. To bridge his realm of fantasy with that of ours, he is visiting Castleton in hopes to court Her Royal Majesty. Delight in a whimsical celebration of Oberon’s pilgrimage. Faeries and other mythical creatures may show themselves during this opening weekend of the festival.

Romance Weekend

May 2nd – 3rd

The son of the Contessa De Medici, King Henri has ties to Italy, but it French at heart. He shall visit the festival to steal the hearts of not only her majesty, but all of the ladies of Castleton as well. This weekend is about showing love and kindness to all within the land.

Pirate Weekend

May 9th – 10th

The Spanish Armada is sailing into town and along with it means we have opened the port to all pirates! Her majesty has agreed to host Spanish King Phillip, but with his Catholic foundation, who knows how the weekend will play out.

Celtic Weekend

May 16th – 17th

This weekend is to celebrate the welcome of Mary of Scots. We adore our Scottish heritage, so it is no surprise this weekend is rowdy and full of activities! Don your clan and press your kilts; we are preparing for Celtic festivities!

Matfest Weekend

May 23rd -24th

Guten Tag! We raise our steins and prepare for the arrival of His Imperial Majesty Charles II, as we celebrate the heroes in our lives. Monday is the Memorial Day Parade, in honour of those who have fallen; this festival staple provides a day of reverence in honour of our soldiers and an emotional occasion unlike any other of the festival.

Spice Roads Weekend

May 30th – May 31st

Emperor Sarsa Dengel has introduced the world to the Spice Roads and opened trade between the East and West. His alliance would mean wealth, commerce, and opportunities further West. in honour of his visit, we encourage breaking tradition and celebrating our closing weekend in a big way!